DOJ: Driving instructor pleads guilty to conspiracy for bribing Brockton RMV worker

BROCKTON, Mass. — A driving instructor from Boston pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to defrauding the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV).

48-year-old Ngan Dinh pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud.

He paid a road test examiner at the Brockton RMV to misrepresent certain driver’s license applicants, resulting in driver’s licenses being issued to people who didn’t pass their road tests, according to Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. Some of the applicants reportedly didn’t even show up to take the test but were still issued licenses.

The RMV would then mail licenses to applicants who had not proved they were qualified to operate a car as a result of the scheme. Charging documents say the scheme lasted from about August 2020 to April 2021, and some of the cash briberies Dinh received exceeded $2,000.

Dinh will be sentenced in federal court on June 5.

The charge of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

