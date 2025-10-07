Dogs rescued from alleged dogfighting, breeding now in care of ARL

BOSTON — Six dogs are now safe and receiving much-needed care following two large-scale rescue operations involving alleged dogfighting and severe neglect.

Last week, ARL welcomed the animals—rescued by Humane World for Animals—from two separate cases: one involving alleged dogfighting in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the other from a suspected neglectful breeding operation in Harford County, Maryland.

These rescues were part of broader operations that saved 22 dogs and puppies in Indiana and more than 100 from the Maryland facility.

The region was under a heat advisory with the heat index reaching approximately 110 degrees when responders arrived at the first property, where they found dogs panting and in filthy hutches and cages.

A dog was found in a cage inside a sweltering garage with an old, large wound on its neck, which veterinarians noted appears to have been caused by a dog bite.

On the second property, dogs were found on heavy chains outdoors with inadequate protection from the elements, and several were suffering from flystrike, a serious condition caused when flies lay eggs on an animal.

Other dogs were found in cramped cages inside with no water, including a female dog with significant facial scarring who was missing part of her upper lip, part of her mouth, and several teeth.

Wrangler, a one-year-old pittie mix, was among the dogs rescued from the dogfighting operation.

Calendar, Coffee, Fitbit, Slinky, and Tassle, all Havanese-mixes between 11 weeks and 5 years old, were rescued from the breeding operation.

All of the dogs are fearful, but most are in relatively good health.

All six dogs underwent medical evaluations at ARL’s Dedham Animal Care & Adoption Center.

“The Animal Rescue League of Boston is honored to welcome these resilient dogs who have endured unimaginable suffering and deplorable conditions. We are dedicated to providing them with the loving homes and lives they truly deserve, and it is our privilege to help them as they begin their journey of healing,” said Dr. Edward Schettino, ARL President and CEO.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group