Dog shot and killed in Winchester while on walk with its owner, police searching area for shooter

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a dog while the animal was out on a walk with its owner in a wooded area off Sussex Road on Monday evening.

“Police patrol and Mountain bike units will be in the area. We ask that residents avoid the town forest while police process the scene,” Winchester Police Chief Daniel O’Connell Jr. said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police searched the entire area with a K9 unit for over two hours on Monday and monitored the area overnight, the police chief said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Winchester Police received a call for a dog shot and killed in the town forest off Sussex Road, O’Connell said.

When officers responded to the scene, they spoke with the dog owner who told police he was walking his dog off-leash, heard a gunshot and found his dog shot.

While speaking with a concerned neighbor, the dog owner reported hearing a second gunshot in the distance approximately 15 to 20 minutes after the original shot, O’Connell said.

State Police responded to the scene to assist. Winchester Police are also working with MSPCA law enforcement on the case and Winchester Police detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winchester Police at 781-729-1214.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

