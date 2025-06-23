Dog owner fined for leaving dog inside hot car in Dedham

DEDHAM — If you’re outside, you can definitely feel the heat, so that means your fur babies can too. Experts say it’s best to keep your four-legged friends indoors where they are safe and cool.

Dedham Animal Control tells Boston 25 News an officer was flagged by a good Samaritan about a golden retriever left inside a parked car, while their owner went for a swim at a community pool Monday morning.

Officers say the dog was visibly panting and had been left inside the car for nearly 40 minutes.

Officers cited the owner with a $150 violation.

“Pets being left in a hot car that is always the central theme at the rescue league of Boston. Our Too Hot For Spot summer safety campaign has been going on for well over a decade, but unfortunately again we’re still seeing situations like this across the commonwealth,” said Mike Defina at the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston says you should never leave your pet alone in a parked car—even with the AC or windows cracked. They also warn heat stroke in fur babies and say pets don’t sweat the way humans do, so if their core body temperature rises too high it can run the risk of going into shock or organ failure.

“When you’re on a sidewalk or parking lot and you hold the back of your hand on the surface and if you can’t hold it there for seven seconds then the surface is simply too hot for your pet to be on.,” said Defina.

