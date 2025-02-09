Local

Dog found: Braintree police located dog, potentially looking for its owner

By Boston 25 News Staff
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Braintree police found a dog on Hawthorne Road on Saturday Afternoon, February 8.

The dog, a young, mixed-breed male, had no collar, chip, or tags.

If you have any information on the dog’s owner, Braintree police ask you to call dispatch at 781-794-8601.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

