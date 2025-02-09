Dog found: Braintree police located dog, potentially looking for its owner

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Braintree police found a dog on Hawthorne Road on Saturday Afternoon, February 8.

The dog, a young, mixed-breed male, had no collar, chip, or tags.

FOUND DOG:



Found on Hawthorne Road yesterday around noon. Mixed breed, young male. No collar, chip or tags. Please call dispatch @ 781-794-8601 if you are missing him. pic.twitter.com/mthnVx14PH — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) February 9, 2025

If you have any information on the dog’s owner, Braintree police ask you to call dispatch at 781-794-8601.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

