Dog, cat killed, family escapes after fire at home in Newbury

NEWBURY, Mass. — A dog and a cat were killed after a fire engulfed a Newbury home in flames.

According to fire officials, crews were called to a home on Fruit Street around 12:55 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire in the home with three cars, as well as the snowblowers and canoes all engulfed.

Two adults and two children were inside at the time and were able to escape.

Fire officials say a dog and a cat were killed in the fire.

The whipping wind made neighborhood houses get pelted with embers, along with responding trucks.

Fire crews did not enter the building due to the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

