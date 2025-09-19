Dog breaks out of home, bites other dog and walker in Dedham, police say

DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog broke out of its home in Dedham on Friday and bit another dog and its walker, according to police.

An individual was walking multiple dogs on Leonard Street around 11:00 a.m. when a dog burst out of a home and began to attack one of the passing canines, police say.

The dog that was bitten suffered multiple punctures and lacerations to its chest and extremities, according to Dedham police.

The dog was taken to a vet urgent care. The walker also reportedly had bites and scratches, according to police.

Police say the owner of the dog who escaped reported being bitten by the dog that was injured.

Both animals are being quarantined.

