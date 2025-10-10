Does a breast cancer diagnosis mean a lifetime of financial stress? We dig into the true costs

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The perfect time to bring attention to a disease that affects one in every eight women. While treatments have saved many lives, they come at a cost.

Nobody wants to hear the words … ‘You have breast cancer.’

“When you’re initially given the diagnosis, your focus is on survival. What do I need to get through this?” said Jane Obadia.

Thanks to cutting-edge treatments, more than 90 percent of women with breast cancer will beat the disease. But the cost of care can be financially devastating for some.

Breast cancer has the highest total treatment costs of any cancer. The therapies themselves can be pricey. But there are also secondary costs, like childcare, transportation, supplements, wigs, reconstructive surgery, fertility treatments, and more. Studies show that more than half of breast cancer survivors go into debt for years as a result of their care. Some report spending more than 20 percent of their annual income on ongoing medical care.

So, what can be done? Research suggests that diagnosing women earlier can cut costs significantly. The average cost one year after diagnosis is about $51,000 for stage one breast cancer, compared to $116,000 for stage four. Some other cost-saving strategies: review every medical bill; mistakes are common. Ask for generic medicines when possible. See if charitable organizations can help. Many offer grants to pay for expenses. And take advantage of drug manufacturer assistance programs.

According to an NIH study, 11.9 percent of people with breast cancer skipped fertility preservation because of the cost, and almost 11 percent skipped desired breast reconstruction.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

