Doctors warn of earlier allergy season following warm winter

BOSTON — While the first day of spring is still several weeks away, we’re already seeing those above average temperatures creeping up.

A growing number of health and climate experts warn that this warming trend is contributing to an earlier and more intense allergy season.

With large swaths of the country experiencing abnormally warm winter weather, many people -- especially across the central United States -- are taking advantage of these early spring-like conditions by wearing lighter clothing.

“If you don’t have the snow on the ground. If, um, the water, the lakes, the streams aren’t frozen and the, the ground is pretty dry because we haven’t had a whole lot of precipitation, it’s a lot easier to warm up the temperatures,” said Brian Hurley of the National Weather Service.

Allergy season

The warmer weather is also spurring plant growth, experts say.

“Deep freezes are helping to keep the plants kind of without pollinating, as the weather warms up, we start to see those plants flower earlier, and the longer they have a flowering season,” said Monica Kraft of the Ohio State University. “The more pollen they’re releasing in the air, which can cause a lot of allergy symptoms.”

Many health and climate experts say warmer falls and winters are promoting earlier and worse allergies.

“So different tree pollens, grass pollens, weed pollens are getting into our environment and lasting longer,” Kraft said. “There’s also some evidence with the amount of pollen increasing, it’s also becoming more allergenic. So it’s making those allergies worse.”

To help keep symptoms from spiraling, doctors recommend taking medications two to four weeks before allergy season hits full swing.

“If that pollen is heavy enough to cover our car, it is certainly enough to irritate the eyes, the nose, the throat, even if you’re not making an allergy response to it,” Kraft said.

And because our immune systems can change as we age, medical experts also advise getting tested to see if you’ve developed any new allergies.

