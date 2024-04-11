Do Not Drink order in Harwich lifted after water samples come back clean

HARWICH, Mass — Residents of a Cape Cod community are once again free to drink the town’s water.

Harwich’s Do Not Drink order was lifted Thursday afternoon, a day after residents were first alerted to possible contamination from firefighter foam.

Water samples have come back clean for the foam and town officials will continue to monitor the water out of an abundance of caution.

Although there has been no detection of Foam in the samples taken, town officials say residents may experience discoloration due to flushing operations.

“Residents who experience discolored water are encouraged to flush their home plumbing system by running all interior & exterior cold water taps simultaneously for approximately 10 minutes,” a statement reads on the town’s Facebook page. “Once completed, hot water fixtures should be run until the water runs cold ensuring a full flushing of the home’s hot water tank.”

Town officials say the water supply was possibly contaminated due to firefighter foam used to battle a blaze on Great Western Road Tuesday.

