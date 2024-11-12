‘Do not approach’: Boston Police searching for suspect with machete and gun in 2 armed robberies

BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who reportedly had both a machete and gun during two armed robberies in East Boston.

Police advised the public to call 911 immediately if you see this man and to not approach him.

The suspect, who is believed to be armed with a machete and a firearm, speaks both English and Spanish, police said.

Police released several photographs of the suspect on Tuesday afternoon.

In the photos, the suspect is wearing a blue-colored winter jacket inside out with the Honda logo on it, black pants, black shoes, a black backpack on his back, blue vinyl gloves, a silver watch, black sunglasses, and a gray covering over his mouth.

In one photograph, he is seen drawing the machete with his right hand while holding a gun in his left hand.

Both armed robberies happened in East Boston on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The first armed robbery happened at 9:48 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the East Boston Corner Market at 83 Bennington St., police said.

A few minutes later, at 9:55 p.m., the second armed robbery happened at East Coast Variety store at 223 London St.

Both robberies remain under investigation. Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Boston detectives at 617-343-4234.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

