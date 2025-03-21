District Attorney: 20-year-old victim identified from serious crash in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A Middleboro man involved in a serious motor vehicle crash earlier this week has passed away.

20-year-old Richard Blanchette of Middleboro passed away from his injuries on Thursday, March 20, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.

Blanchette was the operator of a Dodge Charger involved in a motor vehicle crash in Taunton on Tuesday, March 18.

The accident resulted in three people being transported to the hospital, with the status of the remaining two victims unknown.

Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and members of the Taunton Police Department are still investigating the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group