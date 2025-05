‘Disgusting and vile’: Red Sox pitcher calls out death threats directed to him, his family

BOSTON (AP/Boston 25) — Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks took to social media Thursday to express his displeasure about death threats he says he received following Boston’s most recent loss to the New York Mets.

In a post on Instagram, Hendriks said comments were directed at both him and his family.

“Just as an FYI: Threats against me and my wife’s life are horrible and cruel. You need help,” Hendriks wrote in the post. ”Leaving comments and telling me to commit suicide and how you wish I died from cancer is disgusting and vile.”

Liam Hendricks post

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

___

Hendriks, a 36-year-old reliever who previously battled non-Hodgkin lymphoma, has appeared in 11 games this season. He’s 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA.

Hendriks relieved starter Garrett Crochet with one out in the sixth inning of Boston’s 5-1 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday. He finished the inning but gave up three straight singles to start the seventh, including an infield hit by Luisangel Acuña that was initially ruled an out before replays showed he beat the throw to first.

“Maybe you should step back and reevaluate your life’s purpose before hiding behind a screen and attacking players and their families,” Hendriks added in his post. “Whether you do it from your fake accounts or are dumb enough to do it from your real account.

Boston Red Sox Photo Day FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Liam Hendriks of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 20, 2024 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

“I think I speak for all players who have had to deal with this in their career when I say enough is enough.”

The incident comes less than a month after Red Sox All-Star left fielder Jarren Duran said a fan near the dugout in Cleveland said “something inappropriate” to him after he flied out during a 13-3 victory over the Guardians.

That came days after the debut of a Netflix documentary that included Duran opening up about his mental health and discussing a past suicide attempt.

In episode four of the Netflix docuseries “The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox,” Duran said that he tried to kill himself with a rifle after suffering through struggles earlier in his career.

