Digital forensics examiner to return on the stand on Day 6 of Karen Read’s retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read’s defense team will cross-examine a digital forensics expert on Tuesday morning as the trial enters day 6.

Read is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert following a night of drinking.

The defense team says the data shows John O’Keefe’s cell phone never moved far away from the flagpole at 34 Fairview Road, where he was found.

On Monday, Ian Whiffin, a product manager at digital forensics firm Cellbrite, faced more than three hours of questioning about data that he analyzed on John O’Keefe’s phone, most notably testifying that his Waze app placed him “very close” to the flagpole outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton, where his body was found.

Three flights of stairs were climbed, but Whiffin says the location data shows he was in the car at that time and believes that’s likely from driving up inclines.

He says no more steps or flights were climbed between 12:32 am and 6:04 am.

Jurors were sent home for the day shortly before 1 p.m. An evidentiary hearing featuring ARCCA experts Dr. Daniel Wolfe and Dr. Andrew Rentschler then started just after 2 p.m.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Testimony will resume at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group