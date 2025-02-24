‘Devastating’: Mass. school district mourning unexpected death of fifth-grade student

MILTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts school district is mourning the loss of a fifth-grade student who passed away over the weekend.

In a letter sent to the Milton Public Schools community and shared with Boston 25 News, Superintendent Peter Burrows announced the “unexpected” death of Isabella Pierre-Louis on Saturday.

“It is with deep sadness that I share devastating news concerning the unexpected death of one of our students,” Burrows wrote in the letter. “At this time, the cause of this tragedy is unknown.”

Burrows said Pierre-Louis attended Tucker Elementary School, which serves students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

Counseling staff will be on hand at Tucker on Monday to provide support for students and staff.

“As Tucker and our larger school community mourn the loss of Isabella, we want to ensure that our students receive any support they may need,” Burrows wrote. “If your child at another school needs additional support, please reach out to your child’s principal.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

