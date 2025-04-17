‘Devastated’: Family of woman who died after being hit by Mass. State Police cruiser demands answers

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The family of a woman who died earlier this month after being struck by a Massachusetts State Police cruiser in January has retained a powerful legal firm to investigate the crash.

Margie Estelle Mendez, 86, passed away on April 5 from injuries she suffered on January 15 when state police say a cruiser collided with her at a “very low speed” on Route 9 in Brookline.

Mendez hit her head on the ground and was taken to a nearby hospital, state police said at the time.

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News on Thursday, Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Luke Mitcheson said they’ve been tasked with digging into what led up to and followed the crash.

“We have been retained by Mrs. Mendez’s family to investigate the incident on January 15th, in which she was struck by a state trooper while walking across a street in Brookline,” the statement read. “It is early in the process, but we plan to uncover any and all potential negligence that contributed to her injuries and ultimate death, and we will do everything we can to pursue justice for her family.”

Mendez’s family also released a statement expressing great sadness over her recent death.

“We have lost our matriarch, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. At 86, she was full of energy and always caring for those around her,” the family said. “We are devastated that she has been taken from us before her time, and we want answers as to how this happened. Our family has been left with a void that will never be filled.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Massachusetts State Police for comment on today’s development.

