Demonstrator accused of shooting man during scuffle at pro-Israel rally in Newton to avoid trial

The man who shot a person at a pro-Israel rally in Newton last year will avoid prosecution if he follows specific court instructions and avoids any other trouble for the next few months.

Scott Hayes was placed on pre-trial probation Wednesday afternoon, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News.

The Framingham man is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right following a shooting in Newton last September.

Prosecutors say the victim approached a pro-Israel group that Hayes was part of and tackled one of the demonstrators.

That’s when officials say Hayes pulled a gun and fired, seriously injuring the victim.

Prosecutors said Hayes had full legal possession of the gun.

As part of his agreement with prosecutors, he has to give up his license to carry for now, must complete a class on civil discourse and cannot enter Newton city limits except for specific reasons.

If he does not violate the rules, the Middlesex DA says his case will be dismissed in September.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group