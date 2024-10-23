Delta flight cancelled at Logan Airport following engine fire, officials say

BOSTON — For the second time in as many days, an engine issue on a Boston flight resulting in a fire caused travel delays for passengers.

On Tuesday night around 7 p.m., Delta Airlines flight 112 bound for Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport in Rome experienced an engine issue before departure, according to a Delta spokesperson. A fire was discovered on the No. 1 engine and emergency crews quickly extinguished it.

There were 152 people on board the Airbus 330-300 but no reports of any injuries.

The plane was taxied back to the gate for inspection.

Delta Airlines says the flight has since been canceled.

“Delta teams are working to re-accommodate our customers and we apologize for the inconvenience and delay,” a spokesperson said.

