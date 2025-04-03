Local

Delays expected in Westboro after truck crashes into pole

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Delays expected in Westboro after truck crashes into pole
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

WESTBORO, Mass. — Drivers are being asked to expect delays Thursday morning as crews respond to a crash.

A black Toyota Tacoma truck hit a pole on Flanders Road Thursday morning, Westboro Fire officials posted on social media just after 8:00 a.m.

Rescue and paramedic crews responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read