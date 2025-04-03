Delays expected in Westboro after truck crashes into pole

WESTBORO, Mass. — Drivers are being asked to expect delays Thursday morning as crews respond to a crash.

A black Toyota Tacoma truck hit a pole on Flanders Road Thursday morning, Westboro Fire officials posted on social media just after 8:00 a.m.

Rescue and paramedic crews responded to the scene.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Rescue 1 and Medic 3 are working a crash at 129 Flanders Road. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/dI9wUDxu8d — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) April 3, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

