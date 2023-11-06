Delays expected on Green Line after train encounters pantograph problem at Kenmore

BOSTON — Another day, another headache for commuters on the Green Line as a disabled train disrupted service during the evening rush.

The MBTA says a train with a pantograph issue at Kenmore is causing delays of up to 30 minutes. They’re encouraging riders to use the Orange Line for service between Back Bay and North Station.

Transit officials also say they are dispatching shuttle buses for C and D Branch passengers between Fenway and St. Mary’s, and Back Bay and Copley.

On the MBTA’s website, it appears all Green Line branches have been affected.

Two weeks ago, another Green Line train in Brookline encountered a pantograph problem, causing delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

