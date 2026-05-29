“As the only federally landmarked sign in Massachusetts, the CITGO sign holds a unique place in Boston’s civic and cultural identity,” said Karl Schmidt, Vice President at Citgo Petroleum. “This project helps ensure that future generations will continue to experience it.” — The iconic CITGO sign is one of the most recognizable pieces of Boston’s skyline, and well, it’s moving!

Boston 25 News got a look at the first steps of a nearly six-month process to take it down, move it, and bring it back brighter and more visible on Friday.

“For decades, the CITGO sign has been a defining feature of Kenmore Square and the Boston skyline.”

Karl Schmidt, Vice President at Citgo Petroleum, says that the move would restore Boston’s skyline, which has “defined its presence in Kenmore Square since 1965.”

It will happen in two phases: First, crews will remove the CITGO lettering, lighting components, and panels, carefully taking the sign apart piece by piece.

Just one of the letters on that legendary sign is about eleven feet tall. The letter “T” was the first to be removed from the iconic sign.

0 of 4 ‘Defining feature of Kenmore Square’: CITGO sign prepped for temporary move, goes dark for 6 months ‘Defining feature of Kenmore Square’: CITGO sign prepped for temporary move, goes dark for 6 months ‘Defining feature of Kenmore Square’: CITGO sign prepped for temporary move, goes dark for 6 months ‘Defining feature of Kenmore Square’: CITGO sign prepped for temporary move, goes dark for 6 months

“As the only federally landmarked sign in Massachusetts, the CITGO sign holds a unique place in Boston’s civic and cultural identity,” said Schmidt. “This project helps ensure that future generations will continue to experience it.”

Construction crews will create a new support structure about 120 feet away on the same rooftop, where the landmark will be reassembled, restored, and raised about 30 feet higher.

The project is the final phase of a multi-million-dollar development, and it could bring more traffic, and heavy machinery is expected as work gets underway.

Schmidt added that construction will continue throughout the summer and fall, concluding just in time for the holidays to be relit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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