‘A deeply tragic day’: President of Brown University issues statement after shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brown University’s President, Christina Paxson, has issued a statement on Saturday following a shooting on campus that killed 2 people and critically injured 8 others, calling it “a deeply tragic day for Brown.”

“There are truly no words that can express the deep sorrow we are feeling for the victims of the shooting that took place today at the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building,” Paxson continued.

“We lost two community members today who were fatal victims of the shooting, and at this point, we know there are at least eight additional victims who were transported to the hospital. In this moment, they are in critical but stable condition, but this is an evolving situation. Our hearts are with their families,” Paxson added.

Paxson also said that the University’s Department of Public Safety is working closely with authorities. At this time, the shooter has not been apprehended, and Paxson advises students and faculty to remain sheltered in place.

Paxson also advised people to read updates using their RAVE alert system and the Brown.edu website.

“As we have shared in the alerts, law enforcement is actively working to identify the community members who lost their lives, and we are working with local hospitals to identify those transported for care,” Paxson said. “Even when we have that information, we may not be able to release it to our campus immediately. Whether or not you spend any time in Barus & Holley, I ask all students, faculty, and staff to please be in touch directly with your families to let them know you are safe. They are worried about you.”

“This is a day that we hoped never would come to our community,” Paxson continued. “It is deeply devastating for all of us. We are grateful to law enforcement for their immediate response and their ongoing work to ensure the safety of our community. Please continue to take all steps to be safe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

