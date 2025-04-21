‘A guiding light’: Boston Archbishop Henning, Mass. theologians react to passing of Pope Francis

BOSTON — The passing of Pope Francis on Monday, a day after Easter Sunday, prompted an outpouring of emotions across the globe and an immediate reaction from the Archdiocese of Boston.

Bells tolled in church towers across Rome after the announcement, which was read out by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo.

In a statement, Boston Archbishop Richard Henning said he was deeply saddened to learn that history’s first Latin American pontiff had passed away at age 88, remembering him as “a guiding light.”

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Pope Francis. His legacy as Holy Father is broad and deep. In his ministry and across his writings, he has continuously called us to deeper faith and to a more generous participation in the boundless compassion of God,” Henning said. “He has challenged us to turn away from selfish impulses and towards communion with others and respect for God’s creation. I am personally grateful that he called me to the Episcopacy and entrusted me with the pastoral care of the Church of Boston. His example remains a guiding light to the Universal Church. Through the intercession of Our Blessed Mother and Saint Joseph, may he rest in peace.”

Theologian Ernest Collamati, a professor at Regis College in Weston, joined Boston 25 News to weigh in on Pope Francis’ legacy.

“He lived out a model for so many Christians, as well as non-Christians,” Collamati said. “The Church was in need of reform, and here was a man who lived it, who challenged us to go back to the heart of the gospel.”

Collamati added, “Francis restored and renewed it, and if you noticed, there wasn’t much public silencing of individuals. Except those that were in the most extreme margins that needed to be pulled in, but restored a healthiness and spirit of engagement.”

College of the Holy Cross Professor Matthew Schmalz said Pope Francis will be remembered for opening up the Church to “groups that have been on the margins of Catholic life.”

“He’s opened the church to lay people, in governance, to women, and reached out to the LGBTQA+ community,” Schmalz told Boston 25 News. "So, I think in many ways he will be remembered as a pope who really opened up the catholic church in a spirit of mercy and non-exclusion.”

