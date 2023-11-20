Dedham Police seek public’s help in finding missing 13-year-old girl

DEDHAM, Mass. — Dedham Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who is missing.

Payton Evans was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Sunday at the Walden Behavioral Center, at 10 Carematrix Drive in Dedham, police said.

Police described Payton as a white female, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall with dirty blonde hair, and wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, royal blue T-shirt, grey sweatpants with the word “Maine” down the legs. She was not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Dedham Police immediately at 781-326-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

