Decorated Navy commander who grew up on North Shore to attend Biden’s State of the Union address

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A decorated Navy commander who grew up on the North Shore of Massachusetts will be among several people with local ties in attendance at President Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday night.

First Lady Jill Biden invited Navy commander and Wakefield native, Shelby M. Nikitin, to attend her husband’s speech as one of her guests.

Nikitin, a 2004 graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, just completed a tour onboard the USS Thomas Hunder.

Under her leadership, the ship helped protect other vessels in the Red Sea from attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Nikitin was awarded the Bronze Star for her actions as she helped protect lives and the free flow of commerce.

Massachusetts lawmakers have also invited guests with roots in the state:

Sen. Ed Markey is bringing Lou Antonellis of IBEW Local 103

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is bringing former Boston Public School teacher Benadette Manning

Congressman Seth Moulton is brining Ukraninan national Oleksandra Kovalchuk

