Deceased whale washes ashore private Yarmouth property, prompts response

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A dead whale washed ashore on private property in West Yarmouth last week, prompting a response from authorities.

On May 8, the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) was alerted to the washed ashore whale and sent staff to evaluate.

Upon arrival, members found a deceased, 65-foot-long adult whale, weighing around 80,000 to 100,000 pounds.

A very limited examination was conducted, including biological sampling, to gather information on the whale to better understand the circumstances of the situation.

At this time, the Town of Yarmouth is working with Federal, State, and Local partners to find the best possible way to dispose of the whale under federal requirements.

The town is also asking residents not to attempt to access the site to view the animal for their safety, and due to the deceased whale residing on private property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

