Debris from demolition incident causes traffic advisory in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Debris from a partial building collapse spilled over into a busy roadway in Hopkinton on Wednesday.

Police posted a traffic advisory mid-afternoon, asking drivers and residents to avoid the area around Main Street.

A crew was working to demolish the former Hopkinton Drug building, located at the intersection of Main Street and Grove Street (Route 85), when a portion of the structure unexpectedly fell toward the sidewalk area and partially into the street.

Traffic was reduced to one lane. Firefighters searched the debris and confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

“Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

