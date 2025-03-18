Debris from blasting project prompts lane closures on I-495

A couple of lanes were shut down on Interstate 495 Tuesday afternoon as crews worked to sweep away rocky debris from the roadway.

The two right lanes were closed on I-495 southbound near Exit 38 after some debris from the I-495/Route 1A Wrentham interchange improvement project covered the highway.

All lanes were reopened at 4:20 p.m., according to a MassDOT spokesperson.

A photo shared with Boston 25 shows the heap of boulders stretching across the two rightmost lanes of the highway.

All lanes on I-495, both northbound and southbound, are scheduled to be shut down for 10 minutes twice a day between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for the project starting on February 24.

MassDOT says the blasting project is scheduled to be completed on April 3.

