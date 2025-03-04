Death of man on Boston-bound flight under investigation

BOSTON — The death of a man on a Boston-bound flight is under investigation, authorities announced Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a report of an unattended death at Terminal E at Logan International Airport on Monday night learned a man had died on his flight from London to Boston, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities haven’t identified the man, only saying that he was in his 80s.

State police noted that foul play isn’t suspected at this time.

There were no additional details immediately available.

RELATED:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group