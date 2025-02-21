Death investigation underway in Fall River after delivery driver finds man dead near school

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A death investigation is underway in Fall River after a delivery driver found a man dead on the ground near an abandoned mill and school, the district attorney said Friday.

Jaime Cordeiro, 59, who is believed to be homeless, was found dead late Tuesday morning in an area across from 89 Globe Mills Ave. near the Kuss Middle School, Bristol County District AttorneyThomas Quinn said in a statement.

Fall River police responded to the area at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, they were directed to an area just outside of an abandoned mill across the street from 89 Globe Mills Ave. There, on the ground outside of the mill, police found Cordeiro “with signs of death.”

Cordeiro “did not display any obvious signs of trauma,” Quinn said.

His body was initially found by a delivery driver who had made a delivery to 89 Globe Mills Ave., Quinn said.

State Police detectives assigned to Quinn’s office and Fall River Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

