Death investigation underway after person falls from high-rise building in Boston

BOSTON — Police have launched an investigation after a person fell to their death from a high-rise building in Boston’s Financial District on Monday morning, officials said.

The fatal fall happened at 100 Summer Street just before 8 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

A Boston 25 viewer who works in the building at 100 Summer Street said that it appears a window washer is the one who fell to his death.

The victim fell “an unknown number of stories,” police told Boston 25 News.

Video from the scene showed multiple police cruisers, yellow tape blocking off the area, and a detective taking photographs.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

