Death investigation underway after man pulled from Lake Winnipesaukee

MEREDITH, N.H. — Authorities have launched a death investigation after a man was pulled from New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee on Thursday afternoon.

Officers and emergency crews responding to a report of an ongoing water rescue in a section of the lake near Pinnacle Park Road in Meredith around 4 p.m. attempted lifesaving efforts on a 31-year-old man, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was then rushed to Concord Hospital in Laconia, where he was pronounced dead.

State police Marine Patrol officers said that they believe the man was working in the water when he had a “medical-related incident” and fell face down.

The man’s death remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Marine Patrol Officer Phil Hackmann at 603-293-2037 or William.P.Hackmann@dos.nh.gov.

