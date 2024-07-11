Deadly Cape Cod house fire caused by smoking materials, officials say

HYANNIS, Mass. — A house fire Wednesday morning that killed one person and injured two others was accidentally started with smoking materials, according to investigators.

Fire officials say they responded to a 911 call for a blaze in a single-family home at 326 Oakland Road in Hyannis just before 5:30 a.m.

Arriving companies found the home “substantially involved in fire” with one person trapped inside, according to Fire Chief Peter Burke.

Two other adults were able to escape the structure, but a man in his 60s was found dead inside. His name is not being released at this time. The other two occupants of the home were transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire began in the victim’s bedroom, where investigators found several cigarettes and other smoking materials.

Officials have deemed the fire accidental and the home a total loss.

“Smoking is historically the leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts and nationwide,” said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine. “Smoking materials have been a potential factor in at least eight fire deaths in Massachusetts this year alone.”

Chief Burke emphasized the importance of working smoke alarms after only one working smoke detector was found in the basement of the home. Another alarm was found outside the house, where investigators learned it was placed some time prior to the fire because its end-of-life alert was sounding. “Please, for your safety and the safety of people you care for, never disable a smoke alarm,” said Chief Burke. “Smoke and CO alarms are your first line of defense in an emergency at home....Don’t wait for tragedy to strike – if you need help installing, testing, or replacing an alarm, please call us.”

