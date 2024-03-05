DCF investigating alleged inappropriate restraint against boy with special needs at Boston school

BOSTON — One day after a Boston school mother said her three-year-old special needs son was inappropriately restrained to a chair by school staffers, another mother told Boston 25 News she received a call from the school referencing a similar incident involving her son Friday.

Betsy Colon, the mother of a 9-year-old special needs student at the Condon Community School in South Boston, said she received a call from the school Monday morning regarding an alleged inappropriate restraint incident involving her son Friday.

According to Colon, the school told her that DCF would be in touch regarding the report.

After hearing the allegations reported Monday, that a three-year-old was allegedly restrained with nylon straps to a chair duct taped to the floor in February, Colon decided to reach out to Boston 25.

“Did my son fall victim to the same situation?” Colon asked.

She allegedly called DCF and was told the case had not been assigned yet.

Boston 25 News emailed DCF on Tuesday to confirm Colon’s report, that her 9-year-old child was also involved in a restraint incident.

James F. Condon Community School in Boston (Boston 25)

They responded by email, “The Department of Children and Families received a report and is investigating.”

“I am taking legal matters,” said Colon. “I am thinking of moving my kids from the school.”

Colon added that like the mother of the three-year-old, those legal matters could include suing the school.

She finished, “I am seeking justice for my son.”

Tuesday morning, Boston 25 asked Boston’s superintendent Mary Skipper about the extent of the reports out of the Condon Community School. She responded to the best of her knowledge, the incident is isolated to the allegations regarding the three-year old in February.

Over the phone Tuesday afternoon, Boston 25 asked the DCF for clarification that they are dealing with a second incident on Friday involving a 9-year old. They were unable to specify, once again adding, “The Department of Children and Families received a report and is investigating.”

A spokesman from Boston Public Schools said they continue investigations into allegations of inappropriate restraint methods at the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

