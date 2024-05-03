Daytime stabbing at East Boston apartment complex under investigation

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in broad daylight on Friday.

Officers responding to the area of 88 Brandywyne Drive around 3 p.m. found a victim suffering from a stab wound, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Neighbors told Boston 25 reporter Daniel Coates that the victim is a woman who lived at the complex and was possibly targeted because she is deaf.

There are no reports of any arrests.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group