Davio’s 40th anniversary celebration raises more than $100k for local youth organization

BOSTON — Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse turned 40 on Tuesday, and celebrated in style to mark the milestone occasion.

The event featured a performance from French Lick, along with Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, and appearances from local chefs, celebrities, and sports figures.

All proceeds of the event, which totaled more than $100,000, went to the Ron Burton Training Village, which helps support the development of underprivileged youths.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group