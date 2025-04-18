Dashcam video: Man, dog hospitalized after car veers off road, flips over in New Hampshire yard

PELHAM, N.H. — A man and his dog were rushed to the hospital after he veered off the road and crashed in front of a home in New Hampshire on Thursday night, authorities said.

The Pelham Police Department on Friday shared dashcam video from Sgt. Ryan Donovan's cruiser, which showed a motorist driving erratically on Keyes Hill Road around 8:15 p.m.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Tyler Halley, of Litchfield, lost control of his 2014 Chevrolet Impala when Donovan activated his emergency lights to pull him over, according to police.

Halley‘s vehicle went off the road and rolled over several times, landing in the front yard of 27 Keyes Hill Road, police said.

The crash left Halley, who was said to be “in and out of consciousness,” and his dog trapped in the wreckage.

Donovan and a good Samaritan were able to free the dog, but firefighters had to extricate Halley from the vehicle.

Halley was rushed to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

Police didn’t mention if Halley would face charges in connection with the crash.

Police noted that the crash happened just hours after a Ford Transit van crashed head-on with a Toyota Camry on Dutton Road in Pelham.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

