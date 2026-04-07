DA’s office identifies man shot and killed by BPD after allegedly attacking responders with sword

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed by police after he allegedly attacked and injured Boston officers and EMS clinicians.

29-year-old Jacob Graves was killed on Saturday after he allegedly attacked and injured Boston police officers and EMS responders with a sword-type outside his Hemenway Street apartment near Northeastern.

Police responded to a 911 call from Graves in which he claimed people with guns were attempting to harm him.

The incident is under investigation at this time, according to the DA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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