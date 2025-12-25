Danvers firefighters extinguish barn fire

DANVERS, MASS. — Firefighters quickly put out a fire in a barn this afternoon in Danvers.

Around 2 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Centre Street involving a large, detached barn.

Crews encountered heavy fire upon arrival and were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Officials say while the barn and its contents suffered extensive damage, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

