‘Dangerous’ man back in police custody after escaping from hospital during medical procedure

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff and Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

MARLBORO, Mass. — Milford Police on Sunday located a “dangerous” man who escaped police custody while undergoing a medical procedure at UMass Marlborough Hospital.

“Isaac Rivera has been located and is back in custody,” Marlboro police said in a Facebook post.

Milford Police said in a statement that officers from their department located Rivera at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

Earlier, police said Rivera, 24, was arrested following an assault in Marlboro. He faces numerous charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer, and possession of a large capacity firearm.

Police described Rivera as a Hispanic male, 5 feet- 7 inches tall, with a thin build, around 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. He also has a large tattoo on his right forearm that says “Jackie.”

Rivera, who is considered dangerous, was last seen wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks, police said. He has ties to Ashland, Natick, Lowell, and Milford.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

