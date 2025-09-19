Dana-Farber oncologist leads ‘Team Lung Cancer’ ahead of Jimmy Fund Walk

We are closing in on two weeks until the Jimmy Fund Walk, and Boston 25 News is once again the proud media sponsor of the event.

Dr. Narjust Florez, a thoracic medical oncologist at Dana-Farber and walk team co-captain, joined Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh during Boston 25 News Now at 3 p.m. to talk about her team, “Team Lung Cancer,” and why she walks.

Her research focuses on young lung cancer patients, a group seeing rising diagnosis rates. Dr. Florez explained what researchers are learning about this troubling trend.

She also described what makes the Jimmy Fund Walk so special and what she would say to anyone considering joining this year.

If you want to get involved in this year’s Jimmy Fund Walk for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, there’s still time! Just click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group