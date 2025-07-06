DA: Woman dies while in custody of Brookline police

BROOKLINE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 40-year-old woman died while in the custody of Brookline police.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, the woman was found breathing but unresponsive by a Brookline Police Officer at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Officers attempted to resuscitate the female before she was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased just before 3:30 p.m., DA Morrissey said.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, which was taken by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

