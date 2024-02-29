DA: Woman dies after being struck by pickup truck in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash after a woman was struck by a truck in Newburyport Wednesday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m., a Ford pickup truck struck a female pedestrian near the intersection of Green and Pleasant Streets, according to police.

The victim was flown to an area hospital and was pronounced dead, the Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed with Boston 25 News.

The driver stayed on the scene. No words on any charges.

No additional information was given.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

