D.A., victim’s mother, urges Brockton double murder suspect to surrender

BROCKTON, Mass. — In Brockton District Court, 32-year-old David Mosley Lott appears before a judge for a Dangerousness hearing.

He is the latest person arrested in a brutal double murder that killed two teenagers near Brockton’s Westgate Mall in March.

The prime suspect in the case, 22-year-old Davinci Leonard, is still on the run.

Prosecutors allege that days after the murders, Mosley-Lott helped Leonard by picking him up in Boston and driving to his Quincy home, where he let Leonard stay the night.

They also allege he encouraged a woman with Leonard to get rid of her cellphone so she could not be tracked.

A judge found Mosley-Lott Dangerous and ordered him held without

“I’m just relieved they are holding him,” Caitlin Alvarez told me.

She is the mother of murder victim Cevannah Alvarez.

Cevannah was just 18 years old and out with her friends when she was shot and killed.

“Davinci is still out there. That’s who we really need. But I’m glad anybody involved is getting held and held responsible,” Alvarez said.

“He took my daughter. He’s taken two innocent lives, they didn’t deserve this.”

Davinci Leonard is now one of the state’s most wanted fugitives.

DA Tim Cruz is urging Leonard to surrender.

“They will get this guy eventually. And that’s why I say to Davinci Leonard, turn yourself in. It’s the way to go right now to make sure nobody else gets hurt,” Cruz said. “Let’s get some justice for these two poor kids who were murdered on a night that should have been fun.”He’s

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group