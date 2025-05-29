D.A.: Third person charged in fatal Mattapan shooting from February

BOSTON — 24-year-old Jair Meeks of Mattapan has been charged in connection with a fatal Mattapan shooting from February, the Suffolk County District Attorney has announced.

Meeks is being charged with one count of accessory before the fact and has been ordered to be held on bail.

Alongside Meeks, Shavon Darby, 29, of East Weymouth, and Roberto Orlando Taylor, 29, of Dorchester, were also charged back on May 8.

The incident took place back on February 4, around 11:30 PM, when officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 35 Tennis Road near Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan.

Upon arrival, officers found 33-year-old Mauricio Lawrence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lawrence passed away while being transported by EMS to Boston Medical Center.

During the investigation, police obtained surveillance video which showed Meeks entering Lawrence’s place of work about six hours before the shooting to record him. Outside, Darby and Taylor waited nearby in a Honda Accord.

In audio obtained by the Honda’s dashcam, Meeks can be heard telling Darby and Taylor to “wrap [the gun] up in a bag” and to “try to catch the shells”. Meeks also advised the two to put different tire rims on the car to alter its appearance and to use special tape to cover the license plate, making the vehicle harder to detect.

Later that day, Darby and Taylor followed Lawrence in the Honda Accord when he left work. As Lawrence arrived to his apartment door, Taylor approached him and fired. A ShotSpotter activation had detected 18 shots in seven seconds. Taylor then returned to the car, and he and Darby drove away.

Darby sent Meeks a text the following morning saying, “It’s complete.”

Meeks, Darby, and Taylor are due back in Suffolk Superior on June 17 for pre-trial hearings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group