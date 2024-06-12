DA: Suspect in deadly double stabbing in Brockton arrested in Vermont

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man suspected in a double stabbing at home in Brockton that left one person dead and another injured has been arrested in Vermont, authorities announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a home at 23 Melrose Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Monday learned two people had been stabbed, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

William Hewlett, 59, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 61-year-old man, was treated and released from South Shore Hospital.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Brockton double stabbing

Following a preliminary investigation, Massachusetts State Police obtained an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Kevin Digregorio, of Randolph, according to the DA’s office.

Vermont State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service found Digregorio sleeping in a vehicle parked along a roadway in Lunenberg and arrested him on Wednesday morning.

Digregorio will be arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges including murder when he is extradited back to Massachusetts.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group