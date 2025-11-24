D.A.: Man dead, another charged with assault following altercation in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A man is dead following an altercation at a New Bedford rooming house late Saturday night, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

The incident occurred around 11:32 p.m. on November 22, when New Bedford Police were dispatched to the scene for a reported altercation between neighbors.

Curtis Pina, 56, was found by police on the third-floor landing of 162 Sawyer Street, bleeding heavily from a forehead injury. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Arirto Santiago, 38, who also resides at 162 Sawyer Street, has been arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

The investigation is being led by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the New Bedford Police Department.

Santiago is expected to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court tomorrow morning.

There is no further information at this time as authorities continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group