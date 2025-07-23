DA investigating death of man pulled from water off southeastern Mass. town

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from the water off a town in southeastern Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a possible drowning in the area of Seaview Avenue in Fairhaven just after 5 p.m. found an unconscious man on a boat ramp, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, identified as 77-year-old Wayne Silveira, of Acushnet, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators noted that Silveira’s death isn’t suspicious.

Troopers assigned to the DA’s Office are assisting Fairhaven police with the investigation.

