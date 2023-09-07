DA investigating after body recovered from Lowell Canal

LOWELL, Mass. — The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is investigating after Lowell firefighters recovered a body from a city canal Thursday morning.

Around 11 a.m. a pedestrian noticed the body in a canal near 110 Canal St. and then notified a trial court officer at Lowell District Court, which is across the street from where the body was found.

The court officer contacted authorities, including the Lowell Fire Department, who were able to remove the body from the water, according to the DA.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s office will autopsy the body to determine the cause and manner of death, but a preliminary investigation didn’t reveal any obvious signs of trauma, officials said.

The body has not yet been positively identified, and no further information about the victim or their death has been released.

State and local police are assisting in the investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

