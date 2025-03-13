DA identifies young woman struck, killed by car in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — Law enforcement officials on Thursday identified a young woman who was fatally struck by a car in Methuen earlier this week.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 301 Merrimack Street just before 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday found a 23-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries, according to the Methuen Police Department.

The victim, identified by the Essex District Attorney’s as Erika Newvill, was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of a 2014 Honda CRV involved in the crash remained at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators, police said. Charges haven’t been filed.

Authorities are looking into whether poor lighting in the area may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting Methuen police with the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

